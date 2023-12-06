A first — rare red-breasted parakeet spotted twice at KU

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 5

For the first time, a red-breasted parakeet has been spotted at Kurukshetra University (KU), and possibly in Haryana as well.

Aruna Yadav, a researcher in the Department of Zoology at KU, recorded the bird for the first time on November 23, which was never reported before in Haryana. It was again recorded on December 4.

Aruna Yadav said on December 4, the parakeet was spotted again and its nest was also identified. After discussion with experts and checking present literature, it has come to light that the bird was never seen in the state.

The chairman of the department and research supervisor, Dr Deepak Rai Babbar, said: “The red-breasted parakeet was spotted on the campus. Birds of this species are not migratory, but live in a stable geographical area. It is usually found in the Northeastern region of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and some other neighbouring countries. Finding a rare bird species indicates the healthy ecosystem of the campus.”

He said, “So far, four types of parakeets — rose-ringed, Alexandrine, slaty-headed, and plum-headed — used to be reported in Haryana. The finding of this bird shows the increase in the bird’s geographical area range, or it could also be an example of a feral bird. More surveys are needed to reach conclusions.”

