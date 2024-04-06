AAP request to hold meeting rejected, five suspended

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 5

Five employees have been suspended for reportedly rejecting the AAP’s request for permission to hold a public meeting in Kaithal in support of its candidate Sushil Gupta. The remarks were allegedly made in abusive language.

Confirming the suspension, Kaithal ARO Braham Parkash said his login ID and password was used by employees and he was not aware about the rejection. “I have suspended five employees and filed a complaint with the SP for a detailed inquiry,” he said.

As per information, Subham Rana had applied for permission to hold a meeting and use a loudspeaker, which was rejected with abusive and vulgar remarks.

“The issue came to my notice and I have suspended all five employees, including the data entry operator who used my login ID and password,” the ARO said. Party leader Anurag Dhanda accused the district administration of being biased against its candidate.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal