Panipat: Anti-Corruption Bureau nabs hospital owner over Rs 2 lakh bribe from lab operator

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 8

A joint team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Kaithal and Ambala, nabbed a private hospital owner for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh and recovered the money from him.

In the case, the bribe money was being demanded by two other accused —- PNDT Nodal Officer and a clerk —- at the General Hospital and both accused are on the run.

Had demanded Rs 3l but deal was sealed for Rs 2L An owner of a private hospital, in his complaint to the ACB, said he was running an imaging and diagnostic centre on Barsat Road. Nodal officer Dr Pawan Kumar and his team inspected his diagnostic centre in January. They threatened to seal his centre. They demanded Rs 3 lakh through Dr Vishal Malik, the owner of Aadhar Hospital, for not sealing the centre , but the deal was finalised for Rs 2 lakh

The ACB has registered a case against the accused —- Dr Vishal Malik, owner of Aadhar Hospital, Dr Pawan Kumar, PNDT Nodal Officer and a clerk Naveen Kumar of General Hospital under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

An owner of a private hospital, in his complaint to the ACB, said he was running an imaging and diagnostic centre on Barsat Road. Dr Pawan Kumar and his team inspected his centre in January and they threatened to seal it. They demanded Rs 3 lakh through Dr Vishal Malik for not sealing the centre but the deal was finalised for Rs 2 lakh. Following the complaint, the ACB team nabbed Dr Vishal Malik from his hospital and recovered Rs 2 lakh from there.

Inspector Sumit Kumar, ACB, said Dr Vishal Malik was produced before the court on Friday and the court sent him to judicial custody. Dr Pawan Kumar and Naveen Kumar were on the run, soon they would be arrested, the ACB Inspector said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Kaithal #Panipat