Advocate dies as fire breaks out at his tyre shop in Haryana’s Hisar

Hisar, May 1
An advocate was charred to death in a fire that broke out at his tyre shop in the Adampur area here, police said on Monday.
The incident happened in Raj Market Colony on Sunday night, they said.
Bhim Sain Sigar (39), received a call that a fire broke out at his tyre shop. He rushed to the location and tried to enter the shop from the back door but got engulfed in flames, police said.
On receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, they said, adding a probe is underway to identify the reason behind the fire.
The tyres and other goods kept in the shop were damaged in the fire, they said.
The District Bar Association on Monday held a condolence meeting for Sigar who was also its member.
