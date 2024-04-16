Alleging misbehaviour, Kaithal Bar Assn boycotts DC court

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 15

The Kaithal Bar Association has started boycotting the revenue courts of Deputy Commissioner, SDM, Tehsildar and other officials over the alleged misbehaviour by the Deputy Commissioner with the association members.

The association members said they would approach the Election Commission of India (ECI), Haryana Governor and Chief Minister, seeking the transfer of the Deputy Commissioner.

Baljinder Singh Malik, president of the District Bar Association, Kaithal, said a space in the canteen was vacant and in order to use it, they had requested Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar. He had given them oral permission, following which they got it cleaned and started using it, Malik added.

However, 15-16 days later, the Tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar came there and closed the doors of the site and misbehaved with the secretary. The members of the association then met the DC, who also misbehaved with them, he added.

“We have boycotted the Deputy Commissioner’s court, following which cases under consideration are being dismissed in the absence of advocates. We will continue to boycott the Deputy Commissioner court and other revenue related courts,” said the president. “We will demand the transfer of the DC from the ECI, Governor and CM,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Panwar has denied the allegations and said some of the advocates had set up their personal offices at the site of the canteen hall on the premises of judicial complex, which was illegal.

Keeping in view such circumstances, the encroachment was removed, he added. A delegation of ten members of the advocates met him on April 10. “I gave them full respect. Action was taken as per rules. No advocate was insulted,” said the Deputy Commissioner.

