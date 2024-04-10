Another jolt to JJP, ex-MLA Satvinder quits

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, April 9

Satvinder Rana, a two-time legislator from the Rajound Assembly constituency in Kaithal district, quit the JJP today. He tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the party and forwarded it to the party president, Ajay Singh Chautala.

In his resignation letter, Rana cited the neglect of party workers, leaders, farmers and traders over the past four-and-a-half years of the government. “I have resigned from the primary membership of the party. Not only were workers and leaders neglected, but the party leadership also failed to protect the interests of farmers, traders and others,” he said on the phone in conversation with The Tribune.

“I felt suffocated within the party, with the leadership remaining silent on it,” he said, adding that he would reach out to his supporters for future planning and disclose it soon.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal