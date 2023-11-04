Army jawan cremated with military honours

Tribune News Service

Palwal, November 3

Army Medical Corps’ (AMC) Sepoy Yudhister, whose body was recovered more than three weeks after his missing following a cloud burst and flashfloods in Sikkim last month, was cremated with full military and state honours at his paternal village of Khambi here today.

According to district officials, Yudhister (22), who was a driver at the 420 Field Hospital of the AMC, was among many soldiers who went missing during the flashfloods in Sikkim on the intervening night of October 4 and 5. He was driving an army vehicle, carrying soldiers, moving in the affected areas during the natural disaster, sources reveal. The body that was traced a couple of days ago was sent to his village this morning in an army vehicle.

Village residents in large numbers took part in the funeral, a district administration spokesperson said. The residents raised the slogan of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Yudhister Amar Rahe’ during the funeral procession.

A gun salute was rendered to the martyred soldier.

