At 54%, Yamunanagar tops in wheat lifting, Panipat 2nd

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 22

A total of 35 per cent procured wheat has been lifted from the grain markets across the state. As a result, grain markets are clogged with the procured wheat bags. Yamunanagar district is on top with the lifting of 54 per cent of procured wheat, followed by Panipat with 49.4 per cent.

As per data, 38,70,561 MT wheat has been procured in the state till April 21. Of this, only 13,69,827 MT wheat has been lifted which is only 35 per cent of the total wheat procured. Due to the slow pace of lifting of the procured wheat, lakhs of bags are lying in the grain markets across the state.

Vinod Sehrawat, president, Gohana grain market, said that as much as 90 per cent of the crop has reached the grain market but the lifting is too tardy. A total of 25 lakh bags have been arrived in the grain market till April 21. Of these, only three lakh bags have been lifted so far. As many as 22 lakh bags are lying in the grain market at the moment, Sehrawat said. Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar had visited the mandi on Sunday and assured to speed up the lifting but to no avail, he said.

The farmers are also waiting for their payment as it is released only after their produce reaches the godown, he said. Sanjay Verma, an arhtiya from Sonepat, said that lifting in Sonepat grain market is going on smoothly and 53 per cent lifting has been done of the total purchase. But the situation in Gohana and small purchase centres, including Sanpera and others, is very slow, he said.

Dharambir Malik, president, Panipat grain market, said that lifting is almost normal as the FCI has lifted the procured wheat regularly for Delhi godown. But the grain market is full as 90 per cent of the total crop has arrived in the mandi, he added.

A total of 2,15,895 MT wheat has been procured in Sonepat district so far. Of it, only 78,673 MT has been lifted. In Panipat district, a total 1,71,469 MT has been procured and 84,690 MT has been lifted till Sunday evening. In Bhiwani 29 per cent has been lifted, 27 per cent in Faridabad, 10.4 per cent in Gurugram, 33.8 per cent in Hisar, 27 per cent in Kaithal, 47 per cent in Karnal, 35 per cent in Kurukshetra and 3.5 per cent in Mahendragarh.

