Awareness drive focuses on PwDs, exhorts them to register for voting, exercise franchise

With Lok Sabha elections around the corner, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and the District Election Offices of Karnal and Kaithal districts have initiated a campaign to approach persons with disabilities (PwDs), encouraging them to not only register themselves in voting lists, but also to exercise their fundamental right to cast votes on May 25. Dedicated camps are being organised in both the districts, urging PwDs to actively participate in the voting process.

7,580 SPECIALLY-ABLED VOTERS IN kAITHAL Election Commission (EC) data reveal that there are a total of 8,13,964 voters in Kaithal, of which 7,580 are PwDs. At 2,263, the highest number of such voters is in the Kaithal Assembly segment, followed by Kalayat segment at 2,124, Guhla at 1,682 and Pundri segment at 1,511

Similarly, there are 11,86,071 voters in Karnal, of which 10,585 are PwDs — 2,383 in Nilokheri, 2,445 in Indri, 1,388 in Karnal, 2,248 in Gharaunda and 2,121 in the Assandh Assembly segment

“In coordination with the Election Tehsildars of Karnal and Kaithal, we are holding camps to encourage PwD voters to get their names registered in voting lists and cast their votes,” said Satyawan Dhilorh, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), Karnal.

He added that they had organised two of such camps, one in each district, and similar camps would be organised till April 26, the last date to register for votes.

“Our motive is to ensure the participation of these people in the festival of democracy,” said Jaibir Siwach, Election Tehsildar, Karnal. DC Uttam Singh said the Election Commission had started an option of voting from home to extend support to PwDs and people above the age of 85 to ensure that every eligible voter could contribute in shaping the future of their nation.

To help the voters who are willing to cast their votes from homes, a team of officials would reach them and they would cast their votes through ballot papers. Videography of the process would be done and secrecy maintained, the DC added.

