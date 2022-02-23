Bad roads, Rohtak civic body claims lack of funds for repair

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, February 22

Rohtak residents have been facing inconvenience due to the pathetic condition of roads in and around the city for more than two years.

The dilapidated and potholed roads cause frequent accidents, difficulty to commuters and damage to vehicles, but the authorities concerned remain indifferent to the people’s plight.

The residents of Rohtak as well as commuters who pass through the city on a regular basis complain that no repair/reconstruction work has been carried out on most of the roads for a long time.

“The roads from Rohtak to Delhi and Sonepat have been in a deplorable condition for years. The outer bypass road along which Gymkhana Club is located is lying broken and the condition of internal roads is also pitiable,” says Satish Kumar, a resident.

Umed Singh, a resident of Sector 2, laments that the roads in the HSVP sectors are also badly damaged, but the local municipal authorities and other departments concerned have adopted an apathetic approach.

The broken roads have also been causing much inconvenience to the city residents as well as commuters, but their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

On the other hand, the authorities of the local Municipal Corporation maintain that no funds are available for the reconstruction of broken roads, though patch-work may be carried out to repair the damaged roads in certain areas.

“There are no funds for the reconstruction of damaged roads in the HSVP sectors and other areas under our jurisdiction. However, patch-work may be carried out as per requirement,” said Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goyal on being contacted for comments.

On being questioned about the inconvenience being caused to the people due to the poor condition of roads, the Mayor maintained that they were aware of the residents’ difficulties, but were unable to address their concerns due to paucity of funds.

“We listen to the complaints of the residents all the time, but what can we do if there are no funds?,” he stated.

Nonetheless, residents point out that some roads which were constructed quite recently have got damaged during the recent spell of rain, exposing the poor quality of work done.