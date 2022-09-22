Bhim Army activists, cops clash in Hisar; over 25 injured

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 21

Bhim Army activists clashed with the police outside the mini secretariat here this evening. The protesters allegedly hurled stones at police personnel who resorted to lathicharge to disperse them. Six injured police personnel were admitted to the Civil Hospital here.

Stones hurled The protesters tried to forcibly enter the mini secretariat and started throwing stones at the police. Narayan Chand, DGP

Bhim Army’s district spokesperson Sant Lal Ambedkar said the police resorted to lathi-charge on peaceful protesters, causing injuries to 20-25 activists. Anti-social elements indulged in stone throwing, he said. He demanded the release of Bhim Army activists arrested by the police.

The incident occurred while Power Minister Ranjit Singh was holding a meeting at the mini secretariat.

About 100 protesters held a protest march from the Civil Hospital to the mini secretariat, demanding the registration of a murder case into the death of a person found dead at Kapro village. Vikram, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was found dead near Kapro village about 14 days ago.

The protesters planned to submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner and took out a march in the town. When they reached near the mini secretariat, the police stopped them.

DSP Narayan Chand said the police had asked the protesters to wait for 10 minutes so that an administrative official could come there to accept the memorandum and to hold talks with them.

The protesters, however, tried to forcibly enter the mini secretariat and started throwing stones at the police. About 10-15 police personnel suffered injuries in the incident, he claimed. A police official said it was a pre-planned attack as the protesters were carrying stones and glass bottles with them.