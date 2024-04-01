Bhiwani admn designates places for publicity material, holding rallies

Bhiwani, March 31
The district administration has designated places for putting up hoardings, posters and banners and to organise rallies and public meetings in the Bhiwani block and the Bhiwani Municipal Council.
The district spokesperson informed that the Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Naresh Narwal had issued a list of such places for political parties as per the instructions of the Election Commission.
The district administration has identified the locations where political parties and candidates can put up hoardings, banners and posters etc. and organise rallies and public meetings regarding the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25. If any political party or candidate puts up posters, banners, hoardings or holds rallies and public meetings outside the designated place, it will be considered a violation of the model code of conduct, the spokesperson added.
The DC urged the political parties and candidates not to post promotional material other than the designated place. He said printed material being used for publicity must carry the name and address of the press where it got printed.
If any printing press operator does not mention his address on the promotional material, then strict action will be taken against him, he added.
