BJP not allowing level playing field to others: AAP Kurukshetra candidate

Kurukshetra, April 13

AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta today said the BJP was not allowing a level playing field to other political parties and challenged its candidate for an open debate.

Sushil Gupta said, “We have been getting tremendous response from the field. People are looking at AAP with a lot of hope and they want to bring a change. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders are facing anger in the villages and they are not being allowed to campaign. The BJP has sent two Chief Ministers to jail just to keep them away from participating in the elections and bank accounts of the Congress has been frozen. The BJP is not allowing a level-playing field to other political parties while we want that a level-playing field be given to all parties.”

The AAP leader said nothing had been done for the development of Kurukshetra and to improve the educational and healthcare facilities and the Dadupur Nalvi canal project was shelved while it was an important project for the farmers of the region.

He said, “BJP candidate Naveen Jindal has been staying away from the election campaign. I need to ask him a few questions and I challenge him for an open debate so that the people should have clear information about the motives of the BJP and AAP.”

“I have a list of questions for Naveen Jindal. He should clarify that why did he give donation through an electoral bond? He should clarify the reason behind joining the BJP while the same party has failed to protect the rights of the farmers and safeguard the businessmen. PM Narendra Modi levelled allegations of coal scam against him, he should clarify his stand on the statements that was given by PM and other BJP leaders against him,” he said.

