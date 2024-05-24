Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

PTI

Faridabad, May 24

The entire family of a businessman, who was allegedly in debt of crores, allegedly attempted mass suicide here on Thursday night.

The head of the family lost his life in the incident while the condition of five others is critical, said police.

All five, including two women and two children, are being treated at a hospital. An FIR was registered against the 15 accused at the Sarai Khwaja police station, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place in Sector 37. Shyam Goyal's (70) son had allegedly taken a loan of about Rs 40 crore from many people and banks. The miscreants and recovery agents were allegedly threatening the businessman's family to repay the loan.

Some miscreants allegedly came to their house on Thursday night and kidnapped the guard. Later, they fled after leaving the guard, but due to fear, Shyam Goyal along with the entire family took sleeping pills and cut the veins of their hands, the police said.

After hearing the screams, the neighbours reached their house and informed the police, they added.

They were taken to a private hospital in Sector 21, where Shyam Goyal died. The condition of his wife Sadhna (65), son Anirudh (45), Anirudh's wife Nidhi (40) and their sons Himang (18) and Dhananjay (14) is still critical, as per the police.

The deceased had a ghee and oil business about 10 years ago. When he stopped his business, his son Anirudh set up a mobile spare parts factory in Noida by allegedly taking loans worth crores, they said.

"I was receiving threatening calls from Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai and Ahmedabad and the miscreants were threatening to kill my entire family. They tried to kill us last night and also kidnapped our guard," Anirudh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mumbai resident Kishan, Ahmedabad resident Swamiji, Delhi resident Sunny Jain, Dubai resident Gary alias Diwansukh, Rocky, Akash and 10 others under relevant sections of the IPC, including kidnapping and abetment to suicide, said police.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the facts and conducting raids to nab the accused.

