Case against naib tehsildar

Faridabad, April 30
An FIR has been registered against six persons, including a naib tehsildar posted here, in connection with alleged irregularities and tampering with official documents regarding the registration of a property. The FIR has been registered on the directions of DC Vikram Singh.
A case under Section 7-A of the Haryana Urban Area Development and Regulation Act-1975 has been registered on the basis of a report in which he was found to have tampered with the official records recently.
