 Choked sewer pipes, no parking space: Downside of houses on stilts in Faridabad : The Tribune India

Choked sewer pipes, no parking space: Downside of houses on stilts in Faridabad

Choked sewer pipes, no parking space: Downside of houses on stilts in Faridabad

A stilt-plus-four-floor building coming up in Faridabad.



Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 20

Pressed for space in densely populated sectors here, residents continue to oppose the “stilt plus four floors” policy.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have said the policy is not suited for congested sectors in Faridabad and, hence, must be scrapped. It should be implemented in newly developed areas which have a better civic infrastructure, they say.

Residents at receiving end

The construction of stilt-plus-four-floor buildings in densely populated sectors has wreaked havoc. Civic amenities have taken a hit. Old houses have developed cracks. Parking space has shrunk. In brief, residents are at the receiving end. Ravi Singla, retired govt officer

“The construction of stilt-plus-four-floor buildings in densely populated sectors has wreaked havoc. Civic amenities have taken a hit. Choked sewer pipes and poor water supply have become the order of the day. Old houses in the vicinity of stilt-plus-four-floor buildings have developed cracks. In brief, residents are at the receiving end,” said Ravi Singla, a retired government officer.

He further said parking space had shrunk. “It has become difficult to park vehicles on internal roads that are only nine metres wide,” Singla added.

Bhoodev Kumar, who resides in Sector 8, spent Rs 15 lakh on the repairs of his newly purchased house that was damaged by the construction of a stilt-plus-four-floor building in the neighbourhood.

He noted that stilt-plus-four-floor buildings had mostly come up in sectors where the size of plots was up to 250 sq yard. Residents claimed the situation was no less than a civic mess in Sectors 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 18 and 29.

DP Sharma, whose single-storey house in Sector 16 was damaged after a stilt-plus-four-floor building was constructed in the neighbourhood, had filed a complaint to the authorities. To this day, he awaits action on his complaint.

It is alleged that no feasibility survey was conducted before implementing the policy in sectors, where houses have a common wall of just nine inches.

Dharmender Kaushik, president, RWA, Sector 17, and NK Garg of the Confederation of RWAs described the policy as a threat to the living standards of residents in urban sectors. “The policy is aimed at benefiting the real estate mafia,” Kaushik alleged.

Sumer Singh, a member of the Residents Welfare Federation, said: “The policy can be implemented in new sectors, where the authorities must ensure better civic amenities.”

A senior district official said, “It is the government’s prerogative to make a decision on the policy. The policy will be implemented in letter and spirit.”

Civic mess in Faridabad

  • Stilt-plus-four-floor buildings have mostly come up in sectors where the size of plots is up to 250 sq yard
  • Residents claim the situation is no less than a civic mess in Sectors 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 18 and 29
  • It is alleged that no feasibility survey was conducted before implementing the policy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

With arrest of Indian mom, mystery of newborn girl shockingly left to die in forest solved in US

2
Nation

Over 2.31 crore, 1 kg gold found in basement of Yojana Bhawan in Jaipur

3
Delhi

CBI files charge sheet against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

4
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

5
Nation

CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at 6 AIIMS

6
Nation

Tussle for control over bureaucracy in Delhi: Centre seeks review of Constitution Bench verdict

7
Sports

Decisions that khaps will take for us could 'hurt nation', warn protesting wrestlers

8
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi completes PhD in Political Science, gets certificate at Panjab varsity convocation

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin man convicted of supplying cocaine, cannabis worth millions of pounds from Netherlands to UK and Ireland

10
Nation

Siddaramaiah sworn in as Karnataka CM; several national opposition leaders attend ceremony

Don't Miss

View All
Mount Everest is losing snow and turning ‘dry and rocky’: Britain’s record holding climber
World

Mount Everest is losing snow and turning 'dry and rocky': Britain's record-holding climber

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod
Nation

Tourists can visit Siachen glacier without Army nod

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
Diaspora

Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says US official

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23
Chandigarh

Holiday in Chandigarh on May 23 on account of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjan Dev

Kangra tea leaves for European markets
Himachal

Kangra tea leaves for European markets

Punjab Police officer slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera
Trending

Punjab cop slaps protesting woman farmer in Gurdaspur village, incident caught on camera

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death
Entertainment

Tom Hanks on AI making it possible to continue to appear in films even after his death

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO
Nation

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Top News

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

Claims it will destroy the Constitution

Will challenge ordinance: Kejri

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees

Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific

Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors

Drain on infra, Gurugram locals reject stilt plus 4 floors


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Eyeing greener pastures, two youths land in Indonesian jail

Commissioner reshuffles property tax dept officials

Police solve 45-yr-old’s murder case; 2 nabbed

ECMO machine donated to SGRDI

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Bribery case: Voice samples of AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, aide match

Security up in Bathinda over threat letters

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

Mother dead, wife hurt, man seeks Admn help

VP Dhankhar quotes ‘Sholay’ dialogue, advises students to shed fear of failure

3 held with 5 pistols, followed Bishnoi gang

2 found dead on railway tracks

Indoor shooting range turns into dining hall

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Delhi L-G inspects cleaning of Najafgarh lake, appreciates labourers’ work

Will challenge ordinance: Arvind Kejriwal

Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict

18-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

Man held for duping via matrimonial sites

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

On trail of man, cops find his mother-in-law’s body

Man attacks granthi with sharp weapon in Sultanpur Lodhi's Gurdwara Hatt Sahib, nabbed

Youth beaten to death, protesters block NH for 7 hrs

Phagwara gets centre to make youth job-ready

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku gets going, reviews progress on Adampur airport

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Four land in police net for supplying weapons

Manual slips being issued at parking lot, Ludhiana MC in slumber

Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

5 days on, dumpsite fire yet to be doused

Residential area mishaps most fatal, claimed max lives: NCRB

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

67-yr-old Central Library clock resumes ticking

Admn imposes ban on Chinese kite string

Shops gutted in fire near level crossing No. 22