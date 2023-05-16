CM lays stone of Rs 106-cr projects in Sirsa’s Rania

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, May 15

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 11 development projects worth more than Rs 119.44 crore at the Rania Assembly constituency in Sirsa district today.

Among these, four projects worth Rs 12.73 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones of seven projects worth more than Rs 106.70 crore were laid.

Khattar inaugurated projects during a programme at Ottu village of the district and these included 33-KV sub-station at Maujdin village. He also inaugurated government veterinary dispensaries at Budha Bhana and Sahuwala-I villages, besides remodeling work of three watercourses.

Besides, Khattar laid the foundation stone of seven projects during a programme at Bani village. These include the building and hostel of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya to be built in Fatehpur Niamatkhan village at a cost of more than Rs 4.90 crore, construction of a new road and widening of another road. He also laid the foundation of remodeling work of 22 watercourses in Rania section.

Sarpanch throws dupatta in protest

Woman sarpanch of Bani village threw her dupatta towards CM Manohar Lal Khattar during his Jan Samvad programme in Sirsa district. The sarpanch, Naina Joharh, began her speech with the demands of the village, but when she raised the issue related to an alleged assault on her husband recently, the CM tried to interrupt her. “Yadi aap nahi sunoge to ek Hindustani aurat ki izzat hoti hai uska dupatta; aur ye raha mera dupatta aapke kadmo me,” she said. Immediately, women police personnel brought her down from the stage. According to information, her husband, Rajiv Joharh, was reportedly assaulted in connection with some village election-related rivalry.