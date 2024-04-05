CM Saini seeks vote for Ambala LS candidate

Ambala, April 4
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally in support of BJP candidate in Ambala City on Thursday, called upon the party workers to take a pledge and help Banto Kataria win the seat.
In his address, Saini said, “I am grateful to all of you as you have always supported me. We will ensure that the respect of the party workers is maintained. After the model code of conduct is lifted, if any party workers approach any official for public work, we will ensure that the officials do their work.”
He highlighted the achievements and welfare policies of the government saying, “Our government initiated several projects over the last 10 years and we have also prepared a roadmap for the future. The double-engine government has worked for the welfare of the people of Haryana, and focused on strengthening the road and rail network, health care, farmers’ welfare and education. I appeal you to take a pledge to make Banto Kataria win the Lok Sabha seat and play a vital role in making the Modi government win for the third time.”
