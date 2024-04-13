Congress behind protests against BJP leaders during canvassing: Rohtak nominee Arvind Sharma

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 12

Amid protests being carried out by people against BJP-JJP leaders in rural areas in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, outgoing MP and BJP nominee from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma, today alleged that the Congress party was behind such protests.

“The Congress intends to win the election in Rohtak by peddling lies, misleading the voters and scaring them. Its leaders are working in a strategic manner to hold such protests against BJP candidates through their men. However, the voters have now become aware of their intention and will not let them succeed in their evil designs,” Sharma said while talking to mediapersons here on Thursday.

The BJP leader showed some pictures to substantiate his claim, saying that the protesters were seen with Congress leaders in the pictures, which was sufficient enough to prove that the Congress was instigating them to oppose BJP candidates during canvassing. Sharma’s statement came a day after Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, a likely candidate of the Congress from Rohtak, appealed to the people to avoid any kind of confrontation with BJP-JJP leaders, stating that vote was the biggest weapon in a democracy and they should take revenge from them through the power of their votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Congress leaders are trying to mislead people on various pretexts but the BJP believes in providing benefits to people by redressing their grievances and fulfilling poll promises. BJP is the only party which gives full respect to its workers and any simple worker can be given any major responsibility, while the Congress promotes dynastic politics,” Arvind Sharma said.

On being asked about the prospects of the INDIA bloc during the polls, Sharma said this was an arrogant alliance and it did not seem to have any support base, while the BJP governments at the Centre and state had implemented many schemes from which the poor were getting benefits. Poor families were joining the mainstream of society through such schemes, the BJP candidate from Rohtak claimed.

