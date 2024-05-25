Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of voting

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 24

A day before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress today got another shot in the arm as JJP leader from Sonepat Randhir Singh Malik and BJP leader Vinod Pahwa joined the party in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today.

Vote for justice: Selja Sirsa: Congress candidate Kumari Selja, during a door-to-door campaign in Sirsa LS constituency on Friday, said a vote for the Congress would ensure justice for women, youth, farmers, labourers and the underprivileged. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have promised that if the Congress forms the government, they would implement the party’s ‘Nyay’ (Justice) manifesto, which includes five types of justice and 25 guarantees. OC

Besides, two sitting municipal councillors Dharmendra Gulia, alias Pappan, and Sonu Pavad and three former councillors — Sunil Pavadia, Ajay Jain and Surendra Batra — along with their supporters joined the Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda appealed to the people to vote tomorrow stating that elections were a festival of democracy, everyone should celebrate it with brotherhood and vote peacefully.

“Everyone should vote keeping in mind the important issues like increasing unemployment, crime and corruption. The way BJP has perpetrated atrocities on every section of society in the last 10 years, they should teach these leaders a lesson,” he added.

Hooda said the wave was blowing in favour of the Congress in Haryana and it would wipe out the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress, on coming to power, would give ?6,000 pension to the elderly, OPS to the employees and permanent jobs to the youth.

“The Government of India Alliance at the Center will make confirmed recruitments on 30 lakh posts within one year. Women will be given an assistance amount of Rs 1,00,000 annually. Besides, farmers will be given the benefit of MSC guarantee and loan waiver,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Deepender visited Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha located in Model Town in Rohtak city and offered his prayers. Thereafter, he held a meeting of his supporters regarding preparations for the voting.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rohtak #Sonepat