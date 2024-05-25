 Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of voting : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of voting

Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of voting

JJP leader Randhir Malik, BJP’s Vinod Pahwa, two MCs and three ex MCs join Congress

Congress gets shot in the arm ahead of voting

Congress candidate Deepender Hooda with his supporters in Rohtak on Friday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 24

A day before the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress today got another shot in the arm as JJP leader from Sonepat Randhir Singh Malik and BJP leader Vinod Pahwa joined the party in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda today.

Vote for justice: Selja

Sirsa: Congress candidate Kumari Selja, during a door-to-door campaign in Sirsa LS constituency on Friday, said a vote for the Congress would ensure justice for women, youth, farmers, labourers and the underprivileged. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have promised that if the Congress forms the government, they would implement the party’s ‘Nyay’ (Justice) manifesto, which includes five types of justice and 25 guarantees. OC

Besides, two sitting municipal councillors Dharmendra Gulia, alias Pappan, and Sonu Pavad and three former councillors — Sunil Pavadia, Ajay Jain and Surendra Batra — along with their supporters joined the Congress.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda appealed to the people to vote tomorrow stating that elections were a festival of democracy, everyone should celebrate it with brotherhood and vote peacefully.

“Everyone should vote keeping in mind the important issues like increasing unemployment, crime and corruption. The way BJP has perpetrated atrocities on every section of society in the last 10 years, they should teach these leaders a lesson,” he added.

Hooda said the wave was blowing in favour of the Congress in Haryana and it would wipe out the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The Congress, on coming to power, would give ?6,000 pension to the elderly, OPS to the employees and permanent jobs to the youth.

“The Government of India Alliance at the Center will make confirmed recruitments on 30 lakh posts within one year. Women will be given an assistance amount of Rs 1,00,000 annually. Besides, farmers will be given the benefit of MSC guarantee and loan waiver,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Deepender visited Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha located in Model Town in Rohtak city and offered his prayers. Thereafter, he held a meeting of his supporters regarding preparations for the voting.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Rohtak #Sonepat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

3
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

4
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

5
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

6
India

Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

7
Haryana

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

8
India

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

9
India

Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses

10
India

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development

Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Manohar Lal Khattar, Maneka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti’s fate to be sealed today


Cities

View All

Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

INDIA VOTES 2024: Catchy songs, visually appealing videos on social media grab residents’ attention

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

Unique theme-based booths prepare to welcome voters

Bibhav sent to 4-day judicial custody

Three-year-old raped, strangulated to death

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues