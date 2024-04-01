Congress haunted by fear of losing in LS elections: Saini

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, March 31

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today claimed that the Congress leaders were reluctant to join the electoral fray as they feared losing in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

Addressing a public meeting in Bawani Khera Assembly segment in Bhiwani district, which is part of Hisar Lok Sabha seat, Saini claimed the BJP was set to repeat the feat of making a clean sweep in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana in this General Election.

The Chief Minister, who took charge of the state when the BJP opted to replace Manohar Lal Khattar, said the BJP government’s welfare schemes at the Centre and at the state had ushered in welfare and growth in the state.

“The Congress is afraid of defeat in the 2024 elections. Thus, its leaders are hesitating in contesting the elections,” he said.

Saini said the Central government and the state government together had taken the state forward on various parameters of development. The schemes such as Ayushman Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana besides the unprecedented development work had been carried out by the government, he said, adding the transparency and fairness in recruitment by the government had instilled confidence in youth that they could get employment without any recommendation or bribe.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a guarantee of development to the country. “Now, the people of the country have also given a guarantee of 400 seats to the PM Modi. The people of the state are happy with the double-engine government in Haryana,” he added.

BJP’s Hisar Lok Sabha candidate Ranjit Singh and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh candidate Dharambir Singh were also present in the meeting.

Haryana Finance Minister Jai Prakash Dalal said farmers’ crops were being purchased without any disruption in the mandis at minimum support price (MSP) and wheat procurement would also start from April 1. “We have ensured hassle-free and smooth procurement of the rabi crops,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani #Congress #Lok Sabha #Nayab Singh Saini