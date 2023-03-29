Cops link Amritpal's financier Kalsi to NCR extortion gangs

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 28

While Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run, shocking revelations have been made during the investigation of Punjabi actor and Amritpal’s alleged financier Daljit Kalsi.

Was helping identify targets We have got leads showing Kalsi to be instrumental in helping gangs identify rich targets. The extortion money was being ploughed into ‘Waris Punjab De’. An investigator

Sources said Kalsi was reportedly closely associated with the NCR gangsters. He was in touch with gangsters of the Neeraj Bawana and Bambiha gangs and involved in their extortion rackets in Delhi and Punjab.

“We have got leads showing Kalsi to be instrumental in helping gangs identify rich targets. The extortion money was being ploughed into ‘Waris Punjab De’,” said a senior investigator. The Haryana Police, too, is probing Kalsi’s links with gangs, as there are reports of his being in touch with them. Cops are probing his role in extortion rackets being run in the state.

Kalsi has also been found linked to a noted financier in Delhi’s Subhash Chowk. He was working for Kalsi and it is being alleged that the duo was helping many realtors and gangsters to divert their earnings towards Punjabi cinema.

The investigation has also provided more proofs of Pakistani links to Kalsi and Amritpal. Communication analysis has revealed that Kalsi is close to the son of former Pakistan army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. He was allegedly associated with the Dubai-based company of Saad Bajwa and had gone to Dubai for two months. His stay there was arranged by Khalistani terrorist Landa Harike.