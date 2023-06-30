Country’s prestige has increased on world stage under Modi: Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 29

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the prestige and stature of the country had increased on the world stage under the Modi government.

Singh was addressing the Gauravshali Bharat rally of the Ambala Lok Sabha constituency at the grain market in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar.

He said the country had witnessed a paradigm shift in its security scenario under the BJP rule and constant efforts were being made to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector.

Defence exports up manifold We are manufacturing tanks, ammunition, and other weapons. The defence exports have witnessed a jump from Rs 900 crore to Rs 16,000 crore and we have set a target to achieve defence equipment exports target of Rs 40,000 crore in two years. —Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Seeking support for his party, Rajnath Singh said, “The Modi-led government has completed nine years in office. Earlier when India used to say something at international forum, it was not taken seriously. India was earlier looked as a weak nation, but now when the country speaks, the world listens intently. In 2013, financial analyst Morgan Stanley had said India will never be able to overcome its financial problems, and kept the country in the list of ‘Fragile 5’, but the same analyst now says that India can be in the top three economies in the world by 2027.”

By doing surgical strike, the country had given a clear message to the world that India had the ability to overcome every threat and hit terror network across the border,” Singh said.

Talking about Article 370 and Ram Temple, the Defence Minister said, “We have kept our promises made in the manifestoes,” adding that earlier there was a trust deficit in the Indian politics due to the difference between what the politician said and did, but we took the trust deficit as a challenge, and I want to make you trust that we do what we say.”

About corruption he said “Eradicating corruption is not a normal task. We never claimed that it will get eradicated completely, but we have managed to reduce corruption in the government sector. While several scams took place under the Congress rule, no one can point a finger at the BJP government,” he said.