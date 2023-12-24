Covid cases on rise in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 23

The Health Department on Saturday confirmed the incidence of two more cases of the coronavirus infection in Gurugram. With this, the active Covid case count in the district reached four. The patients are undergoing treatment in isolation at home because their symptoms are not severe.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Jai Prakash Rajliwal said, "A 36-year-old man, who had returned from Indonesia, tested positive for Covid. Apart from this, a 32-year-old woman, with no travel history, also tested positive."

Meanwhile, the Health Department identified 102 suspected patients on Saturday. They were administered Rapid Antigen (38 suspects) and RT-PCR (64) tests, and the samples sent to the designated labs for testing.

A Health Department official said that between December 18 and 23, they collected over 200 samples of suspected Covid patients. Among them, three women and one man were Covid-positive. As these patients had mild symptoms, they were in home isolation.

