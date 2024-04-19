Crack cases of blind murder, Rohtak SP directs officials

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 18

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg reviewed the performance of police officials during the current year.

The officials were directed to upload all complaints received at the police stations on the CCTNS portal and give system-generated receipts to the complainants.

The district police officials were also ordered to take immediate action on the complaints. “The complaints received through the Chief Minister Window should be disposed of within the stipulated time,” said Garg while chairing a crime meeting on Wednesday.

9 of 14 cases solved this year The SP directed officials to solve the cases of blind murder with the help of the cyber cell and CIA staff.

He said in 2023, 59 cases of murder were registered in the district, of which 54 cases were solved and the accused were arrested.

So far, 14 cases of murder had been registered in 2024, and nine of them had been solved, he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Logesh Kumar, DSP (Headquarters) Ravi Khundia , Meham DSP Sandeep, Sampla DSP Rakesh, Kalanaur DSP Rajeev, Sadar DSP Vidhanand, in-charges of all police stations/posts and CIA wings were present there.

The officials were directed to take immediate action against the persons involved in illegal activities. “Strict action should be taken against those who consume alcohol and create ruckus at public places, and also against those possessing and selling drugs and illegal weapons,” he added.

He said the police officials should form WhatsApp groups with sarpanches, councillors and watchmen as the information shared by them could help in

solving cases.

