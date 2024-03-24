Crop purchase suspended for 2 days ahead of CM’s visit to Nuh market

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram , March 23

The newly appointed Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, is all set to visit Nuh on Sunday to hold the Vijay Sankalp rally in Tauru anaj mandi, which would be significant owing to the strong anti-BJP sentiment in the Meo-Muslim dominated district.

However, the rally has come under fire from the Congress as the purchase of crops of farmers has been stopped for Saturday and Sunday.

In a letter issued by the market committee, all aadhatis (agents) have been asked not to allow any farmers to enter and operate inside the grain market owing to security preparations for the CM’s visit. Many farmers were turned away today as the security was stepped up at the venue.

The move has led to a major uproar amongst the local farmers and the Congress, who have accused CM Saini and the BJP of violating the code of conduct and having an anti-farmer stance. Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed cited the administration’s orders regarding the suspension of crop purchase as a violation of the code of conduct and demanded action.

“The anti-farmer mentality is embedded in the BJP. This is the harvest season and farmers are coming to sell their produce. Choosing a grain market and suspending the purchase of their crops for two days will put farmers in losses. The CM could have held this rally somewhere else. Shutting the entire grain market is unacceptable,” said Ahmed.

The Opposition has also raised questions on installation of massive posters for the rally and sought action for the defacement of public property. “Ever since the model code of conduct has come to place in Gurugram and Nuh, BJP leaders have painted flyovers with campaign material. Look at the hoardings erected for the rally on government property. Had another party done it, it would have been penalised,” he added.

Meanwhile, the rally is being seen as a power show for the party members and their supporters.

