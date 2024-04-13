Data mismatch on official portals irks Karnal farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 12

Farmers are facing a problem in selling their wheat and mustard crops in the grain markets due to mismatch of data uploaded on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ (MFMB) portal with e-kharid portal. Besides, the data of MFMB is also not matching with the actual production by the farmers. Some issues are also being faced by the farmers of the other districts who have cultivated crops in Karnal district.

Discrepancies flagged A total area of 4,27,722 acres was registered by 59,540 farmers in the district on the MFMB portal. However, discrepancies were raised with regard to 30,057 acres, which were resolved. Apart from it, requests for special verification were made for 37,846 acres, of which 37,245 acres have been verified while the verification of 601 acres is pending.

According to farmers, they diligently registered their details and crop information on the MFMB portal, as mandated by the department. Despite completing the registration process last month, they are now facing difficulties as the yield is not reflecting accurately on the portal. Due to this, gate passes necessary for selling the produce are not being issued, causing delays.

On a daily basis, farmers with such issues are coming to authorities, including the Deputy Commissioner, District Revenue Officer, and Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), urging them to resolve their grievances.

Farmers are highlighting various other issues, including not uploading of their yield data on the portal accurately and their details even after uploading Aadhar numbers and other information.

“I have registered all details about myself and my crop, but now the data is mismatched, due to which gate pass is not being issued. I went to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to get it resolved,” said Amrik Singh, a farmer.

Anil Kumar, another farmer of the Nissing area, said, “The information uploaded on the MFMB portal is not shown at the e-kharid portal completely, due to which I am unable to sell my produce.”

“As soon as any issue is brought to our notice, we resolve it,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

Sanjeev Sachdeva, secretary, Market Committee, Karnal, said a couple of issues arose at the Karnal grain market and these have been resolved.

Manish Yadav, DRO, said a help desk had been set up at the office premises, which was being looked after by Sadar Kanungo of the district. The issues of farmers were being taken on priority, he said.

