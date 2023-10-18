 Delhi High Court calls for trial court record in suicide case of airhostess Geetika Sharma's mother : The Tribune India

Delhi High Court calls for trial court record in suicide case of airhostess Geetika Sharma's mother

State’s revision petition challenging the trial court’s October 26, 2020 order setting aside the summons issued to ex-Haryana minister Gopal Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha is also listed for hearing on October 31

Delhi High Court calls for trial court record in suicide case of airhostess Geetika Sharma's mother

File photo of Aruradha Sharma, mother of former airhostess Geetika Sharma, who died by suicide. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, October 18

The Delhi High Court has summoned trial court record in the abetment to suicide case of deceased airhostess Geetika Sharma’s mother, who died six months after her daughter, on a plea by the State challenging setting aside of the summons to former Haryana Minister Gopal Kanda.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the trial court record of the case be summoned in digitised form for October 31.

The State’s revision petition challenging the trial court’s October 26, 2020 order setting aside the summons issued to Kanda and his aide Aruna Chadha is also listed for hearing on October 31.

The high court’s order came on a plea filed by the State through additional public prosecutor Amit Sahni which said the trial court record of the case is essential for the adjudication of this matter.

In October 2020, an additional sessions judge had set aside a magisterial court’s order summoning Kanda and Chadha as accused in the case.

Initially, the Delhi Police had filed a closure report in the case which was rejected by the magisterial court. The magistrate said a case was made out against the two and took cognizance of the matter under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention), and summoned the duo.

In February 2013, Anuradha Sharma was found hanging from a fan in her Ashok Vihar house. In a suicide note, the 52-year-old government employee had accused Kanda and Chadha of forcing her and her daughter to take the extreme step.

A Delhi court had on July 25, 2023 acquitted Kanda and Chadha in the Geetika Sharma suicide case, saying the possibility of the deceased ending her life due to other reasons cannot be ruled out. It also said the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the two beyond all reasonable doubts.

Geetika Sharma, who was earlier employed with Kanda’s MLDR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in north west Delhi.

In her August 4, 2012 suicide note, Sharma had said she was ending her life due to “harassment” by Kanda and Chadha.

Kanda was forced to resign as minister of state for home following the registration of the case.

