Deputy CM reviews projects worth Rs 8.5K cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday reviewed about four dozen National Highway and PWD projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

Each of these projects is estimated to cost over Rs 25 crore. All except three of these works are expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame.

While addressing the media after presiding over the review meeting at Haryana Niwas here on Friday, the Deputy Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to prepare a land bank of 5,000 acres, considering future needs, to avoid delays in commencing projects. Presently, 550 acres have already been uploaded on the e-Bhoomi portal.

He said the NHAI had approved an 8.5-km four-lane road (from Talwandi Rana Chowk to Mirzapur Chowk). Additionally, the NHAI has sanctioned bypasses in four villages on the Kaithal-Rajgarh road.

