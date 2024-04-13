Details of buses, staff deployed sought from Kurukshetra schools

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 12

The Kurukshetra police, under a special campaign on Friday, issued challans to 37 school buses and impounded 17 buses for the violation of traffic rules and plying without proper documents. Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria said a total of 188 buses were checked. Directions have been issued to staff to take strict action in case of violations.

The Education Department and the Regional Transport Authority, Kurukshetra, have asked private schools to submit the details regarding the buses being used to ferry the students and the staff deployed in the buses.

“Directions have been issued to private school operators to ensure that the academic calendar is followed. They have been asked to submit details of the school buses being used, registration certificate, fitness certificate and other documents related to the vehicles,” said District Education Officer Rohtash Verma.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra