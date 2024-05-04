Divyanshu Budhiraja gets bail, resumes campaign in Karnal

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 3
After being released on bail by a Panchkula court in connection with a property defacement case of 2018, in which he had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO), Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha seat Divyanshu Budhiraja, without wasting time, resumed his campaign and attended various programmes.
He was booked allegedly for putting up posters regarding unemployment in the state in 2018, and was declared PO by a Panchkula court in December after he failed to appear before it repeatedly. A fresh case was registered under Section 174-A (failure to appear before court) of the IPC on January 3, 2024. He had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for quashing the case against him. He claimed that the case was a result of political vendetta. He had also filed a petition for quashing the FIR registered
in January.
After getting bail, he reached Assandh, where he inaugurated an election office and addressed party workers. “It was a conspiracy against me and people of Karnal will teach the BJP candidate a lesson for it,” he said.
Accompanied by Assandh MLA Shamsher Singh Gogi and others, he urged the workers to uproot the BJP and elect Congress MPs. He urged them to reach out voters to highlight the failure of the BJP government.
