Drive on cybercrime safety from today in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 20
To prevent cybercrimes, the Gurugram police will start a campaign, “Give back to Gurugram”, on Sunday. A rally of 100 superbikes will be organised to make people aware of cybercrimes through street plays, songs and videos. More than 7,000 cases of cybercrime have been reported in Gurugram in the first four months this year. Priyanshu Dewan, ACP (Cyber), said it was a community campaign that would help fight cybercrime by alerting people.
