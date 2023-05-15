Duped, Chennai man reaches Karnal in search of fraudster

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 14

A man from Chennai, along with his relatives, reached Karnal to search a fraudster who allegedly duped him and six others on the promise of sending them to Canada. They transferred around Rs 5 lakh to the fraudster online who contacted them through a WhatsApp call. They got a shock as nobody was found at the address given to them by the fraudster.

Rajan, a resident of Chennai, told the mediapersons that a man contacted him last year when he was working in Dubai. The accused lured him with a better job in Canada with nominal investment. He quit the job and returned to Chennai and he, along with six others, transferred Rs 5 lakh to the accused.

He had to come here as the accused was not responding to their phone calls, but nobody was found here. “I and my six friends have lost our hard-earned money,” he said. Lalit Kumar, SHO Civil Lines, said the man came to the police station, but he did not file any complaint.