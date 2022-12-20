'Escape' for Home Minister as car breaks down

Ambala: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday had a miraculous escape after a shocker of his official car broke into two pieces when the minister was on his way to attend a meeting in Gurugram. The incident took place on the KMP Expressway. The minister shared the information on his official social media account. He said he would raise the matter with the department concerned about the vehicle. TNS
Power Dept’s surcharge waiver scheme extended
Chandigarh: The Surcharge Waiver Scheme-2022 launched by the Haryana Government to solve the problem of outstanding electricity bills has been extended till December 31.Giving information in this regard, a spokesperson of the power corporations said such consumers of urban and rural areas could avail the benefit of this scheme, whose bills were outstanding till December 31, 2021. The scheme is applicable to both connected and disconnected customers. Along with this, benefits will also be given to government offices and departments paying pending bills under the scheme. TNS
Missing man’s body found buried in Panipat village
Panipat: The body of a 35-year-old man, who had gone missing a week ago under mysterious circumstances, was found buried under the concrete floor of a cattle yard of the brother of the newly elected sarpanch of Patti Kalyana village of Samalkha.
