Ex-minister blames Haryana leaders for loss in Adampur byelection

Rohtak, November 6
The defeat in the Adampur byelection has given disgruntled Congress leaders an opportunity to blame the state party leadership and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for it.
Targets Hoodas
Since Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda were carrying out the Cong poll campaign in Adampur, they should own the responsibility of the party nominee's defeat. Krishan Murti Hooda, former minister
Talking to mediapersons here today, former minister Krishan Murti Hooda said since Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender Hooda had been carrying out the Congress’ poll campaign in Adampur, they should own the responsibility of the defeat of party nominee Jai Prakash.
“Some senior leaders of the party were not invited to Adampur for campaigning, which gave an issue to the Opposition parties that the Congress leaders were not united,” said Krishan Murti. The Congress could not be strengthened without bringing together all senior leaders, he added.
Krishan Murti Hooda belongs to the camp of former state congress chief Kumar Selja.
