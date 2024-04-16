Gurugram: Ex-recovery agents rob man of Rs 50K, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 15

The Gurugram police have arrested three former recovery agents of a private company for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 50,000 after kidnapping him in a car. An i20 car and Rs 15,000 were recovered from their possession. After six-day police remand, the accused were produced in a city court and sent into judicial custody today.

According to the police, a man had filed a complaint on April 3, stating that he was kidnapped from opposite a hospital in Sohna when he was waiting for transport facility at around 4.20 am, while going on duty.

In the meantime, three persons reached there in a car and kidnapped him. “They tied a cloth over my mouth and eyes, tied my hands and put me between the seats and then thrashed me. They robbed me of Rs 30,000 and demanded more money after threatening to kill me,” the victim said.

“I asked my brother to transfer Rs 20,000 into my account and then withdrew that money to give them. They took me out of the car and fled after driving me around for two hours,” he said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered at the Sohna Sadar police station. The crime unit team finally arrested the three accused on April 8 from Atul Kataria.

The accused were identified as Kartar (23) of Dungri village in Nuh, Kuldeep Grewal (28) of Sasholi village in Jhajjar and Deepak (26) of Urlana village in Panipat.

