Faridabad man beaten to death

Faridabad, April 20

Some youths allegedly beat a 35-year-old shopkeeper to death last night. The victim had refused to allow them to consume liquor at his shop as he was about to close his shop. One person has been arrested in this connection.

The victim, Satya Prakash, a Jawahar Colony resident, had been running a confectionery shop in Dabua Colony of the NIT Zone here.

It is alleged that three to four youths purchased some eatables from the victim and decided to sit there to consume liquor which they had brought with them.

Prakash objected to this, asking them to go to another place. However, the youths, who were allegedly inebriated, entered into an altercation with Prakash and called their friends, who were armed with weapons, and attacked him.

While Prakash died on the spot, his brother Neeraj, who reached the spot soon and tried to stop the accused, sustained injuries in the incident as the accused allegedly assaulted Neeraj as well.

“The other accused are likely to be arrested soon,” said a senior police official.

