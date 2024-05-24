Farmers burn effigies of BJP leaders in Jakhal

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 23

The incident of opposition to BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar’s car in Jakhal area of Fatehabad district last Friday has snowballed since then. Under the banner of Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, farmers staged a three-day sit-in in front of the Jakhal Police Station, followed by a meeting under the Jakhal Anaj Mandi shed on Thursday to vent their grievances against the BJP government. Effigies of Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala and BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa were also burnt.

In this case, a complaint was lodged by a BJP leader of Jakhal against the farmers, while the farmers had also lodged a complaint against the BJP leader for allegedly attempting to drive his vehicle recklessly.

Although the Jakhal police have registered a case against around 90 farmers and named 19 of them based on the BJP leader’s complaint, no action has been taken on the farmers’ complaint. This has sparked anger among the farmers.

The farmers, under the banner of Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Samiti, started a protest outside the Jakhal Police Station.

Farmer Tarsem Singh said a case had been registered against the farmers based on the complaint of a BJP leader, even though farmers were peacefully registering their opposition. However, no case has been registered on the farmers’ complaint against against the BJP leader, who allegedly tried to drive his vehicle recklessly on farmers.

Jakhal Police Station in-charge Kuldeep Singh stated that senior officers had been informed about the farmers’ sit-in and their demand to investigate the cases filed. The police are taking action in this matter, he said. There is a complaint from the farmers’ side in this matter, which is also being investigated, he said.

