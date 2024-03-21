Father-son convicted by Jagadhri court

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 20

RP Singh, Additional Sessions Judge, District courts, Jagadhri, has sentenced a man and his son to life imprisonment for killing a family member.

The judge has also imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 each on convicts Ram Lal of Dasaura village and his son Mandeep. The court acquitted Ram Lal’s wife. Ram Lal, along with his son Mandeep, and his wife attacked his (Ram Pal’s) brother Narpal and Kuldeep, son of his third brother, over property distribution. Narpal and Kuldeep received serious injuries. Kuldeep died during treatment at a hospital.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar