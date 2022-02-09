Fiancé demands motorcycle, Jagadhri woman kills self

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, February 8

A 26-year-old woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance some days before her marriage at her house in Jagadhri.

The woman allegedly took the extreme step as her fiancé was demanding a bullet motorcycle in dowry in their marriage, which was scheduled to be held on February 21 this year.

On the complaint of Ajay Kumar of Chunna Bhatti Colony of Jagadhri, a case was registered against the fiancé of the deceased, Sandeep Kumar, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on February 7.

The complainant said the marriage of his sister was fixed with Sandeep Kumar of Saharanpur for February 21, 2022. He alleged that Sandeep Kumar used to call his sister and demanded a bullet motorcycle in dowry in the marriage.

He said his sister told her family members about the demand being made by Sandeep in dowry.

“Fed up with the demand, my sister consumed some poisonous substance at about 2.30 am on February 7,” alleged the complainant.

He said she was taken to Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, where she was declared brought dead.