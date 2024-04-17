Fire breaks out in pvt school

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 16

Panic gripped Sector 37-C residents in Gurugram as a fire broke out at a private school on Tuesday morning.

A major accident was averted as there were no students in the building at the time of the incident owing to a two-hour delay in the opening of school due to Ashtami Puja as per the directions of the Haryana Government. Four fire engines were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in half an hour.

A senior fire officer said the fire broke out in Narayana E-Techno School located in Sector 37-C around 8.40 am. Three rooms, including the office of the school’s vice-principal, caught fire. Around 500 sets of students’ dresses kept in the storeroom, three computers and two ACs were gutted in the fire. According to Jaspal Gulia, fire officer of the Sector 37 fire station, the fire broke out in the storeroom and then spread to two other rooms.

“We got information at 8:57 am and four vehicles, three from Sector 37 station and one from the Bhim Nagar fire station, were rushed to the spot. Fortunately, no student or staff was present inside these room and the fire was brought under control within time,” said the fire officer.

“We suspect a short circuit may have caused the fire. Our school electrician initially tried to douse the fire with the help of the fire-fighting equipment, but when it spread rapidly, the fire and police teams were informed,” said Sunil Kumar, a school representative.

