Firm on alliance right now, can't say about future: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 11

The Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala maintained that his party was geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Haryana, and left the fate of the BJP-JJP alliance to future.

Interacting with mediapersons here today, he said there was a need to analyse the Assembly results in the areas adjoining Haryana. “The scattered verdict on about 30 seats in Rajasthan’s areas, from Bharatpur to the entire belt bordering Haryana’s Palwal to Sirsa districts, needs to be assessed,” he said.

The BJP’s performance in this belt has been weak.

“We have organised rallies in five Lok Sabha segments and will hold a rally in the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency on December 24. The remaining four segments will be covered soon,” he said.

Reacting to the statement of his estranged uncle and INLD MLA from Ellenabad that “two poor chaps lost their key [poll symbol of JJP] in Rajasthan,” Dushyant remarked he had shown courage to contest the Assembly elections in 13 districts of Rajasthan and polled about 60,000 votes, while “some went to campaign for three candidates in Rajasthan and all three lost”, indicating Abhay’s campaign in Rajasthan.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stones for various development projects worth about Rs 280 crore in Hisar today. Among the projects are an air traffic control room and terminal building at Maharaja Agrasen International Airport and another building within the existing Public Works Rest House complex.

The Deputy CM also unveiled plans for a Ring Road connecting Talwandi Road to Delhi Road via Mirzapur, to be built by the NHAI. “The proposed project aims to alleviate congestion and provide convenient access for two-thirds of Hisar,” he said, adding that the feasibility study for an elevated road within Hisar city had also been approved.

