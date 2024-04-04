Five more held in Palwal firing case

Palwal, April 3
The police said five more persons have been arrested in connection with the incident of firing at a mobile shop here on March 29. As the total number of arrests in the case went up to 10, the police claimed that they have arrested all accused in the case.
A police official said that besides the six main accused, four persons were found to be involved indirectly in the crime.
He said while two accused were remanded to two-day police custody on Tuesday, five, who were nabbed on Tuesday, were sent to seven-day police remand on Wednesday.
