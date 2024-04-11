Five pistols seized from suspects involved in Palwal firing incident

Palwal, April 10
The police recovered five pistols and 23 cartridges from 10 suspects arrested in connection with a firing incident that took place on March 29 at a shop in the city. The arrests had been made last week.
DSP Dinesh Yadav said all suspects had been arrested and the police were also successful in recovering all weapons and three motorcycles used in the crime. He said the suspects had been taken on seven-day police remand.
Six of them had been directly involved in the firing incident and four others had been charged with helping or planning the incident. The suspects had opened fire at a mobile shop in the heart of the city on March 29 in broad daylight.
It has been learnt that the suspects wanted to scare the shop owner, who had received a ransom call from a person claiming to be a gangster. The shop owner, who was not present at the time of the incident, had been provided police security after the ransom call was made in January. No one involved in the crime would be spared, the DSP said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...