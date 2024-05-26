For first-timers, joblessness a vital issue

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 25

The issue of shrinking employment opportunities has become a matter of concern for youth. They want the new government to focus on providing work to the growing army of unemployed youth.

This came to the fore during interactions with first-time voters at various polling stations in Rohtak parliamentary constituency. On being asked what was the top-most concern on their mind while casting their vote, most of them said joblessness was a big issue that needed to be looked into.

“Unemployment is the biggest issue, which is the root-cause of rising crime rate and other problems, so I want that whichever party forms the government on June 4, it should focus on employment. It should make policies that create new opportunities so that the youth can be stopped from going in the direction of crime and drugs,” said Vishal, a first-time voter from the Gandhi Camp locality here.

Kamini, a BCom (second-year) student, who cast her vote at a government school in Jhajjar, said the priority of the youth was to get employment, so the government policies should be based on employment. Besides, the government should ensure that there is equal development in all states, she said.

Tejaswini, whose polling booth was in the same school, said the government should strengthen the education sector by raising its standards so that everyone could get quality education and then create employment opportunities for them.

Nitu Rani, who polled her vote at Chhotu Ram Stadium’s polling booth, said it was unfortunate that those having higher degrees were roaming without jobs as the government had failed to provide them opportunities.

“There is stiff competition for government jobs. The government should bring such policies which turn out to be instrumental in generating more job avenues to fill the demand-supply gap,” she added.

Sunil, a first-time voter from Bohar village, said every youth needed employment for a better life, but the government was not paying any heed towards this issue.

“Higher education has become so costly that it has gone out of reach for the poor. However, even those having professional degrees are struggling to get jobs, forcing them to look for opportunities abroad. Those from poor families take illegal routes to reach other countries in the hope of a better future but most of them only end up getting exploited. Unemployment is a major issue not only in Haryana but the entire nation,” he added.

