Four teachers detained for paper leak in Nuh district

Sumedha Sharma
Gurugram, March 13
Four teachers were detained in Nuh today for allegedly leaking a state board exam paper, even as cheating continued unabated in the district despite efforts of the police. The Haryana School Education Board cancelled Class XII political science examination at a few centres of Nuh and Palwal after the paper leak.
The detained teachers were deputed as examination staff at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ferozpur Jhirka. They allegedly clicked pictures of the question paper and leaked it online.
Centre superintendent Rajesh Kumar, supervisor Devender Kumar, observer Mohamad Inam and another centre staff Haseen were detained for questioning, the police said. No FIR was registered till the filing of this report.
According to highly placed sources, having failed to execute the ‘task’ during the Class X mathematics examination on Tuesday, cheating gangs were now offering candidates to impersonate them to help with remaining examinations.
The Nuh police have arrested one of these impersonators from Ferozpur Namak examination centre. Accused Salman was appearing in place of Salim. Police also nabbed four others trying to smuggle chits near a centre.
“The centre staff of Ferozpur Jhirka School were found indulging in paper leak. We are also questioning the accused found impersonating a candidate,” said a senior police officer.
