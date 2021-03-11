Get fire safety NOC or face action: Faridabad administration to govt schools

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 3

The district administration has told government schools and the offices of the state government to apply for fire safety NOC immediately as any violation would be dealt with a disciplinary action.

The move comes in wake of the directions issued in the meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister here recently.

A senior district official said the issue of fire safety NOC had been hogging the meetings of the grievances committee for many months now.

“The state government has directed officials concerned to ensure compliance of fire fighting norms and acquiring NOC for all government schools in the district,” he added.

The matter of non-compliance of fire safety norms got highlighted after a complaint was lodged by an RTI activist, who alleged that majority of government offices and schools did not have fire-fighting systems in place, thus risking the lives of the school children and staff.

It is reported that while majority of CBSE-affiliated private schools have either acquired or applied for fire safety NOC, none of the government schools have done so till date.

“We have asked the authorities of respective schools to get the NOC immediately,” a senior official of the District Education Department said.

Schools have also been asked to submit the application for the same online and provide a copy to the office of the District Education Officer.

According to the officials of the Fire Department, several government offices and buildings are also yet to initiate the process of getting fire safety NOC, adding that a list of public buildings with no fire safety NOC was also being prepared.

“With notices issued to 42 government offices last year, majority of these have updated their fire fighting system,” Satyawan Samriwal, Additional Divisional Fire Officer, Faridabad, said.