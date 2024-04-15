Govt responsible for losses suffered by farmers due to rain: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Chandigarh, April 14
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today held the state government “completely responsible” after crops got wet in markets due to rain on Saturday.
He said he had repeatedly demanded from the government to make arrangements for smooth procurement, storage and lifting as soon as arrival of mustard started, but the BJP government did not act. Now, the farmers across the state have to bear the brunt of government’s negligence, he said.
Farmers told Hooda that the markets were filled with grains as no arrangements have been made for regular purchase and lifting till now. “Once again the government’s claim of payment within 72 hours has proved to be false. Farmers have to keep their crops outside the markets on the roads. Now, due to rain, a huge amount of crop grown by working hard for 6 months is getting wet under the open sky,” he said.
He also sought compensation for farmers who had suffered losses due to rain.
