Govt working towards creating robust healthcare infra: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 8

Inaugurating the C20 Summit on Integrated Holistic Health at Amrita Hospital here today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar claimed three medical colleges with state-of-the-art education and health facilities would be coming up in the district.

“The government was constantly working on various health aspects in order to improve the healthcare facilities and infrastructure in the state,” he said. “The state government is dedicated to provide a robust health infrastructure with a stable increase and improvement in the facilities related to medical colleges, hospitals and doctors in the state,” Khattar added.

As many as 700 wellness centres, more than 1,000 parks and ‘vyayamshalas’ (exercise halls) coming up in the state

C20 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 summit. He also inaugurated the School of Medicine (Medical College) at Amrita Hospital.

He said while the functioning was on the principle of 5s — ‘shiksha’, ‘swasthaya’, ‘suraksha’, ‘swabhiman’ and ‘swavlambhan’ (education, health, safety, self-respect and independence), the state government is making dedicated efforts to increase the state’s happiness index like Bhutan.

Revealing that the government was making efforts for proper mix of the health infrastructure, Khattar added that due importance was being given to the promotion of the fields like ayurveda and homeopathy.

He said the main aim behind the setting up of the Shri Krishna Ayurvedic University in Kurukshetra was to promote the ancient Indian system of medicine. Adding that an All India Institute of Ayurveda being established in Kurukshetra with the help of the Central Government was also a major step in this direction, he said a joint college of allopathy and ayurveda was also on the cards.

The state government was coming up with as many as 700 wellness centres, over 1,000 parks and ‘vyayamshalas’ (exercise halls) in the state, he said.

Admitting that the state had only 13,000 doctors against the demand of 28,000 (as per the WHO standard), the measures were being taken to fill the gap.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO, addressed the delegates virtually. Former health ministers from Argentina, Rwanda and Malawi, were also present at the meeting. Renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian Mata Amritanandamayi is the Chairperson of C-20, which provides a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSO) around the world to voice people’s aspirations to the G20 leaders. Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, Haryana Ministers Mool Chand Sharma and Ranjit Singh were among those who were present at the function.