 Gurugram, Faridabad report 150 waste burning incidents in March : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram, Faridabad report 150 waste burning incidents in March

Gurugram, Faridabad report 150 waste burning incidents in March

Figure highest for a month in a year | Environmentalists raise alarm

Gurugram, Faridabad report 150 waste burning incidents in March

Garbage set on fire at the Bandhwari landfill site. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, April 14

Garbage burning has emerged as one of the biggest civic concerns in Gurugram and Faridabad, with 150 instances being reported from the twin cities of the NCR in March itself.

Civic bodies under NGT pressure

The civic bodies of the two cities don’t know what to do with the waste. They are under pressure from the NGT, which wants the Bandhwari landfill reduced, for which fires are the best answer. — Vaishali Chandra, environmentalist

The Fire Department had to be contacted for tackling the fire in 70 of these instances and according to urban local bodies, the data from March is the worst in the last 12 months.

Complaint portals and social media accounts of the civic bodies of Gurugram and Faridabad have been flooded with complaints of huge mounds of waste being set on fire not just at night and in wee hours, but also during the day. Environmentalists and local RWAs have been complaining about the menace, but there has been no respite. They alleged that even the contractors hired by the corporations were setting waste on fire.

“They don’t know what to do with the waste. They are under pressure from the NGT, which wants the Bandhwari landfill reduced, for which fires are the best answer. A few days ago, there was a sudden fire at the Bandhwari landfill, which lasted for over 12 hours. The waste from the garbage hill is being spread in a bid to befool the NGT that the entire city is being made garbage free,” said Vaishali Rana Chandra, an environmentalist from Gurugram.

“The civic authorities have acquired plots in Faridabad for dumping plastic there and setting garbage on fire. The entire city is choking due to this. The contractors of the civic bodies are behind this,” said Jitender Bhadana of the “Save Aravalli Trust”. The RWAs of Gurugram have accused MC contractors of burning horticulture waste to avoid the hassle of transporting it.

Dr Narhari Singh Bangar, the MC Commissioner, however, said the civic body had started a special drive against waste burning and penalising offenders “heavily”.

The MCG is reportedly mapping the “vulnerable” burning points, primarily at Dharam Colony, three each in Sector 12 and Sheetla Mata Mandir parking site, one each at the waste dumping points in Sector 9 and 52 and six in Sector 15.

The maximum number of garbage burning incidents in the last six months, according to the Fire Department, were reported in Dharam Colony (37), followed by waste dumping points in Sector 12 (12) and Sector 9 (8).

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Gurugram


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; police recover bike

2
World

Israel hails ‘success’ in blocking Iran’s unprecedented attack, US to not participate in any offensive action

3
Punjab

Lok Sabha poll: Congress announces 10 more candidates, fields Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala

4
Haryana

24-year-old student from Haryana’s Sonepat shot dead in Canada

5
India

Sarabjit Singh’s killer Amir Sarfaraz shot dead by gunmen in Pakistan's Lahore

6
Punjab

Former Akali MLA Pawan Tinu joins AAP; likely to be fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

7
Lok Sabha Elections

One nation, one poll, UCC, anti-graft, pro-poor pitch in BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha poll manifesto

8
India

‘First and last warning’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility for firing at Salman Khan’s home

9
World

Explained: How Israel's air-defence system successfully intercepted 99% of over 300 Iranian drones, missiles

10
Trending

‘Aaj gaadi tera bhai chalayega’: Rohit Sharma turns Mumbai Indians team bus driver

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Top News

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel

99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy

New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...

Saffron party bets big on middle class, 31% of population

BJP bets big on middle class, 31% of population

It’s official, Channi to fight from Jalandhar

It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar

Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto

Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped


Cities

View All

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

62-year-old farmer found murdered in Tarn Taran

Man wanted in three cases lands in police net

Main roads in city to be lit up with new LED lights by Amritsar MC

SAD stands for amity in Punjabi society, says Anil Joshi

Pensioners to oppose AAP candidates in poll

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Lakha Sidhana SAD (A) face from Bathinda seat

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Tewari to take on BJP over national issues

Fire near Panchkula petrol station keeps admn on toes

School buses won’t ply today: Panchkula operators

Senior leaders of Congress, AAP to chalk out election strategy today

Bansal’s aide to enter fray

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

On Ambedkar Jayanti, AAP vows to ‘save’ Constitution

BJP manifesto a ‘jumla patra’: AAP minister

BJP must back off, will continue to run govt from jail: AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Constituency Watch South Delhi: Poor roads, water shortage among major concerns

Dispute over water, minor kills woman

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Real issues confronting city put on back burner

Tinu backstabbed party workers, says SAD

2 youths electrocuted in Nakodar

2 held with 20 kg poppy husk

Open house: What steps should state govt take to ensure uninterrupted power supply in peak summer months?

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Three-year-old girl dies as fire breaks out in house

Panj Peer Road: Residents seek action to prevent sewer overflow in upcoming rainy season

Exercising right to vote real tribute to Ambedkar: DC

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP doesn’t practice what it preaches, says Bittu

14 booked for selling plots ‘fraudulently’

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Patiala constituency: SAD’s pick may emerge as dark horse in Congress bastion

Farmers protest as BJP’s Preneet Kaur attends event at Samana